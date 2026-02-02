Budget 2026: Govt should have a clear road map for disinvestment target

The fiscal context reinforces the importance of these receipts. The central government’s debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio has been projected to be 55.6 per cent, down from 56.1 per cent in the revised estimates for 2025-26. The government is aiming to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio to 50 (±1) per cent by the end of March 2031. Achieving this will require sustained fiscal consolidation. Since the government intends to sustain the momentum on capital expenditure to support economic growth, which is a sensible choice, disinvestment receipts will be useful in this regard. It can help attain the objective of sustaining higher capital expenditure along with fiscal consolidation. As an industry body recently noted, reducing the government’s stake to 51 per cent in 78 listed CPSEs can help unlock value worth about ₹10 trillion. The government could also choose to list the unlisted CPSEs to unlock value. In fact, to revive the disinvestment programme in a major way, the government needs to revisit its strategic disinvestment policy, which was announced in the 2021-22 Budget. It promised to keep a minimal presence in the strategic sectors. CPSEs in the non-strategic sectors were to be completely privatised or closed.