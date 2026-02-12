Cybersecurity as priority: Indian enterprises must prioritise preparedness

However, India’s threat landscape is intense. The India Cyber Threat Report 2026, released by Seqrite, a cybersecurity company, reveals over 265 million cyberattacks were recorded between October 2024 and September 2025, affecting sectors like education, health care, and manufacturing. Meanwhile, a report by Check Point Software Technologies notes that Indian organisations face over 2,000 cyberattacks per week, far above global averages, highlighting how rapidly digital threats are rising. This calls for closer coordination between industry, regulators, and technology providers. Clearer cyber norms, faster information-sharing on threats, and a stronger enforcement of data-protection standards can help reduce systemic risks and prevent large-scale disruption.