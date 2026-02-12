Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Opinion / Editorial / Cybersecurity as priority: Indian enterprises must prioritise preparedness

Cybersecurity as priority: Indian enterprises must prioritise preparedness

Cybersecurity now defines business resilience in India, as rising AI risks, insider threats and escalating attacks push firms to embed security into core strategy

Generative AI security risks, GenAI adoption in India, Palo Alto 2025 GenAI report, AI-powered cyber threats, Shadow AI risks, AI jailbreak vulnerabilities, data loss prevention GenAI, Zero Trust security architecture, enterprise AI governance, GenAI
premium
As cyber risks increasingly spill across supply chains and borders, building resilience will require collective action.
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 10:19 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Cybersecurity has emerged as the biggest risk enterprises face today. According to the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry-EY Risk Survey 2026, 61 per cent of the business leaders surveyed identify cybersecurity as the primary factor shaping organisational performance. More than half the respondents expressed rising concern over data theft and fraud by insiders. Growing tension around artificial intelligence (AI) is another key finding. Nearly 59 per cent of the executives say that the slow adoption of emerging technologies such as AI is hurting operational effectiveness, yet 54 per cent believe that ethical and governance issues linked to AI are not being effectively managed. Cyber risks now directly threaten operations, revenue, and trust, making preparedness on this central to business continuity and stakeholder confidence. This also suggests that while companies recognise AI’s importance, they continue to struggle with governing its use responsibly and securely. 
These findings align with broader trends in India’s digital economy. The Economic Survey 2025-26 noted that rising digitisation, rapid Cloud adoption, and the growing use of data-intensive technologies had sharply increased demand for cybersecurity services such as threat detection, risk management, compliance, and managed security services. This growing demand has also fuelled the expansion of India’s cybersecurity industry. According to the Nasscom-Data Security Council of India, the country now has more than 400 cybersecurity-product companies, which together earned about $4.46 billion in revenue in 2025. At national level, India’s cyber preparedness has improved steadily. On the Global Cybersecurity Index 2024, published by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), India achieved a Tier-I ranking with a score of 98.49, placing it among the world’s most cyber-prepared countries. 
However, India’s threat landscape is intense. The India Cyber Threat Report 2026, released by Seqrite, a cybersecurity company, reveals over 265 million cyberattacks were recorded between October 2024 and September 2025, affecting sectors like education, health care, and manufacturing. Meanwhile, a report by Check Point Software Technologies notes that Indian organisations face over 2,000 cyberattacks per week, far above global averages, highlighting how rapidly digital threats are rising. This calls for closer coordination between industry, regulators, and technology providers. Clearer cyber norms, faster information-sharing on threats, and a stronger enforcement of data-protection standards can help reduce systemic risks and prevent large-scale disruption. 
As cyber risks increasingly spill across supply chains and borders, building resilience will require collective action. Hence, enterprises need to adopt robust risk-management frameworks, strengthen incident-response capabilities, invest in AI-aware security measures, and foster shared threat intelligence across sectors. Upskilling the workforce and building strong governance practices around data and AI will be crucial, especially for smaller firms. As India gears up for the “Global AI Impact Summit”, it is time to reinforce the message that cybersecurity must be embedded in strategy, culture, and operations. Only then can businesses harness the full potential of digital transformation while safeguarding their future.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Bharat Taxi's cooperative promise meets India's tough mobility market

Premium

India's net-zero ambition is clear, but the climate finance gap looms

Premium

Japan's Thatcher: Sanae Takaichi's win may reshape Indo-Pacific geopolitics

Premium

Exports can be a powerful driver of investment and economic growth

Premium

A paradigm shift: Threat is increasing for routine IT roles across services

Topics :cybersecurityBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentBS OpinionDigital economyartifical intelligenceCyber threatCloud services

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story