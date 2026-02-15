India's AI moment: Summit can pave the way for accountable AI at scale

At a broader level, the Summit’s success should not be measured only by headline investment announcements. Notably, it is happening against the backdrop of a fragmented global governance landscape. The 2023 Bletchley Park AI Safety Summit produced declarations and commitments, but a consensus on long-term risks remains elusive, and even regulating big tech cannot fully constrain the diffuse misuse of AI by countless developers. International spillover makes harmonised standards difficult, yet global discussion is essential. It is already evident how algorithmic tools can produce wrongful exclusion. Nevertheless, despite the challenges, it is encouraging that a global discussion on the issues will be held, and there is hope that some of the potential ill effects of AI will be contained soon. A serious debate will also be needed on the possible impact on jobs and the issue of AI-skilling to absorb the expanding workforce. There are a number of other issues to be discussed. Given that AI is rapidly evolving, with the potential to reshape the world in many ways, the Summit can be a good starting point for defining the direction and standards.