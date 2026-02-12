An improved index: New CPI will not affect monetary policy in the near term

Besides reflecting the inflationary conditions faced by households, the new CPI series will be particularly significant for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in conducting monetary policy. The RBI is mandated to target the CPI inflation rate at 4 per cent, with a tolerance band of 2 percentage points on either side. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI refrained from giving the inflation projection for the whole of the next financial year in its last meeting because of the scheduled change in the base year. As things stand, while the full-year projection for 2026-27, based on the new series, will be closely watched, it is unlikely to make the MPC shift its position in the immediate short run. However, based on the new series, inflation projections may be increased for the coming quarters. In such a condition, the policy repo rate, at 5.25 per cent, could be the terminal rate for the current cycle. Thus, for now, financial markets will be more focused on government borrowing and liquidity, which are affecting market interest rates.