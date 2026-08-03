Copyright in AI era: Deeper judicial, legislative scrutiny is needed

The substantive issue concerned the applicability of “fair dealing” under Section 52 (1)(a), for which the court has adopted an ample interpretation. ANI had contended that OpenAI was using commercially operated AI systems and should be excluded from the “fair dealing” clause — which states that any work used for (a) private or personal use, including research; (b) criticism or review; or (c) reporting current events will not constitute an infringement of copyright. The court rejected this contention on the grounds that the specific requirement of non-commercial use was absent in the Section concerned. On whether “private use” could extend beyond individual human beings, the court applied the “doctrine of updating construction”, which states that ongoing law should be updated to fit modern facts, technology and social changes. On that basis, the court said, first, the term “private” could apply to private companies and, second, that since LLM training is a form of research and because the training dataset is never made available to the public, its use is “private”. The court outlined three “fairness” factors in determining its decision. One, OpenAI had not appeared to have used ANI content for anything other than training its LLMs. Second, ChatGPT’s functions are fundamentally different from ANI’s business of news syndication. Third, the court pointed to the substantial public benefits of LLMs in health care, education, financial services and so on.