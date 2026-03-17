Creative opportunities: India's AVGC sector moves up the value chain

Netflix recently launched a facility of Eyeline Studios in Hyderabad, underscoring that India’s animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics (AVGC) industry is moving up the value chain. Equipped with advanced visual effects and virtual-production infrastructure, the centre will function as part of Eyeline’s global network, which includes Los Angeles, Vancouver, London, and Seoul. For India, the significance lies not only in the physical investment but also in what it signals. Global studios now see the country not merely as a low-cost outsourcing base but as a location capable of contributing to high-end digital storytelling and production pipelines. Hyderabad’s emergence as the site of this investment is itself revealing. As it is, the city hosts a mix of technology firms, film studios, and visual-effect companies, providing the creative and engineering capabilities required for a modern production ecosystem. The arrival of Eyeline reinforces the role of such clusters in shaping the next phase of India’s creative industries, where film culture, digital technology, and global content demand intersect.