Plan B for tariffs: USTR investigations are aimed at restricting imports

The first investigation initiated by the USTR is against 16 countries or blocs, including India, for “structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors”, which are “adversely affecting US businesses”. These are sectors in which the US, according to the USTR, seems to have lost substantial capacity or has fallen behind. They include aluminium, automobiles, batteries, chemicals, electronics, machine tools, steel, and transportation equipment. It has been argued that excess capacity in countries that are trading partners may result from intervention that increases domestic capacity and suppresses domestic demand. The second investigation, launched against 60 trading partners, and covering over 99 per cent of US imports (2024), relates to restricting the import of goods produced with forced labour. US laws prohibit the import of goods produced or manufactured by forced labour.