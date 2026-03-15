Home / Opinion / Editorial / Plan B for tariffs: USTR investigations are aimed at restricting imports

Plan B for tariffs: USTR investigations are aimed at restricting imports

After the courts blocked earlier tariffs, the Trump administration turns to Section 301 probes to justify new duties-putting India and other major trading partners under scrutiny

us tariffs
premium
The first investigation initiated by the USTR is against 16 countries or blocs, including India, for “structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors”, which are “adversely affecting US businesses”.
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2026 | 10:42 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
It was only a matter of time before the Donald Trump administration resorted to Plan B to impose tariffs. Last week, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) initiated investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act, 1974. The so-called reciprocal tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump last year under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act were recently set aside by the US Supreme Court. But the administration soon imposed a 10 per cent tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act, which allows for up to 15 per cent tariffs for 150 days. Thus, it needs a more durable mechanism for tariffs. Tariffs are central to Mr Trump’s economic agenda. The basic reasoning is that the US’ trading partners, including close allies, have not been “fair” to the US. As a result, the US runs a large trade deficit, and higher tariffs are expected to restrict imports and boost American businesses. 
The first investigation initiated by the USTR is against 16 countries or blocs, including India, for “structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors”, which are “adversely affecting US businesses”. These are sectors in which the US, according to the USTR, seems to have lost substantial capacity or has fallen behind. They include aluminium, automobiles, batteries, chemicals, electronics, machine tools, steel, and transportation equipment. It has been argued that excess capacity in countries that are trading partners may result from intervention that increases domestic capacity and suppresses domestic demand. The second investigation, launched against 60 trading partners, and covering over 99 per cent of US imports (2024), relates to restricting the import of goods produced with forced labour. US laws prohibit the import of goods produced or manufactured by forced labour. 
Clearly, the idea behind these investigations is to find ways to impose tariffs, possibly close to the reciprocal rate. However, this law also requires the trade representative to seek consultation with countries whose policies and practices are under investigation. This could lead to another round of negotiations. India did well over the past year by continuously engaging with the US despite a challenging backdrop. Since the trade agreement has not been finalised, India will need to continue the negotiations. In the context of the new investigations, India must convey that it is not using unfair means to boost exports. In fact, it is hard to argue for anyone that India has structural excess manufacturing capacity. Unlike many developing economies, India’s growth is not export-driven. India runs a current-account deficit, which means it buys more from the world than it sells, and depends on foreign savings to bridge the savings-investment gap. 
To be fair, India has run a trade surplus with the US, but economists have also shown that it is performing well below its potential even in labour-intensive goods. Similarly, given the level of industrial activity and availability of workers, the possibility of using forced labour is low. Besides, India’s democracy is a natural safeguard against such practices. However, these investigations seem focused more on US interests than on the practices in other countries. So, it will be critical how the Indian side presents its case and how quickly trade uncertainties are addressed through an agreement. Nonetheless, it would be worth watching how investigation proceeds in the case of China, where the state actually directs capital allocation to build capacity and suppresses domestic demand.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Bigger. Greener. Faster? Formula 1's 'net zero' gambit is a good start

Premium

Securing rural water: Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 should address existing gaps

Premium

Rethinking FDI: Investment policy must evolve with changing realities

Premium

Birth incentives and bad economics: The flaws in Andhra's demographic plan

Premium

Employment for growth: India needs a vibrant apprenticeship ecosystem

Topics :Donald TrumpBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentBS OpinionUS Supreme CourtUS tariffsTrump tariffsUS trade policy

First Published: Mar 15 2026 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story