Plan B for tariffs: USTR investigations are aimed at restricting imports

Clearly, the idea behind these investigations is to find ways to impose tariffs, possibly close to the reciprocal rate. However, this law also requires the trade representative to seek consultation with countries whose policies and practices are under investigation. This could lead to another round of negotiations. India did well over the past year by continuously engaging with the US despite a challenging backdrop. Since the trade agreement has not been finalised, India will need to continue the negotiations. In the context of the new investigations, India must convey that it is not using unfair means to boost exports. In fact, it is hard to argue for anyone that India has structural excess manufacturing capacity. Unlike many developing economies, India’s growth is not export-driven. India runs a current-account deficit, which means it buys more from the world than it sells, and depends on foreign savings to bridge the savings-investment gap.