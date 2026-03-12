Bigger, greener, faster? Formula 1's 'net zero' gambit is a good start

For a glamorous sport that involves ferrying tonnes of equipment and cars around the world and whose very essence is based on a carbon emission-intensive activity, this is a commendable statement of intent. F1’s fuel shift for cars is just one, albeit a critical element, of an ambitious commitment to turn “net zero” by 2030. While F1 has been using 10 per cent ethanol-blended fuels for a few years now, there are multiple small and large green measures in place, including a ban on single-use plastics, and the use of solar power and used-vegetable oil to power the garages, paddocks, and broadcast centres. It is not clear how many sports have, or are seeking to, make a green transition on this scale, and it is still some way for F1 itself to complete its green journey. Fossil fuels’ calorific value will be tough to match, but the FIA claims that sustainable fuels used in Formula 2 and 3 last year did not dramatically impact car performance. The big question for F1 audiences is the sport’s ability to balance these goals with the need for speed, overtaking possibilities, and ensuring a bang for their buck. But at a time the world is wrapped in energy insecurity, if Formula 1 gets this maiden season with green engines right, it could become a role model not only for other sports but also for millions of its spectators and the automotive industry, which has traditionally used motorsport as a testing ground for technologies to be used in passenger cars.