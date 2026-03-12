Home / Opinion / Editorial / Bigger, greener, faster? Formula 1's 'net zero' gambit is a good start

Bigger, greener, faster? Formula 1's 'net zero' gambit is a good start

F1 already uses 10% ethanol-blended fuel and has adopted green steps such as banning single-use plastics and powering garages, paddocks, and broadcast centres with solar energy and used vegetable oil

Mercedes, Formula one, F1, motor racing, Valtteri Bottas
premium
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2026 | 10:01 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The 2026 season of the racing world’s apex competition — the Formula 1 championship — has just got off the block with an action-packed and somewhat chaotic Australian Grand Prix. Twenty-two cars competed, up from 20 last year, with Cadillac making a foray into the constructors’ league this time. Five could not finish the race, one finished 15 laps behind; the Mercedes drivers won, followed closely by the Ferraris. This may well read like any other race outcome, but there was a significant new challenge drivers were learning to cope with — battery management. Apart from expanding the starting grid for a record-equalling 24-race season, up from just seven races when F1 debuted back in 1950, the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile, or FIA, which governs many motor sports, including F1, is steering what may be the most significant transformation in the history of motor sport. For one, the 2026 F1 regulations mandate a complete overhaul of the cars to make them smaller and lighter, and not amenable to the ground effect, which allows drivers to use downforce pressures for better grip and speeds around corners. Instead, the cars can have active aerodynamics, which tweak the front and rear wings’ setup, depending on a car’s position on a race circuit. While this poses a design challenge for manufacturers, of greater importance is a shift in the cars’ power units.
 
There is no change in the size of the 1.6-litre turbo-hybrid engine systems, introduced in 2014, but they now operate with a roughly 50:50 split between the internal combustion engine and electrical energy, and use 100 per cent advanced sustainable fuels instead of fossil fuels. The FIA has defined such fuels as those made from cutting-edge sources like carbon capture (taking carbon dioxide directly from the air or industrial emission), municipal waste, and non-food biomass. Moreover, the power lost during braking is being used to charge up the electric-motor battery, and different carmakers’ chemists can use different molecules for their sustainable non-crude fuel blend, throwing up many combinations. 
 
For a glamorous sport that involves ferrying tonnes of equipment and cars around the world and whose very essence is based on a carbon emission-intensive activity, this is a commendable statement of intent. F1’s fuel shift for cars is just one, albeit a critical element, of an ambitious commitment to turn “net zero” by 2030. While F1 has been using 10 per cent ethanol-blended fuels for a few years now, there are multiple small and large green measures in place, including a ban on single-use plastics, and the use of solar power and used-vegetable oil to power the garages, paddocks, and broadcast centres. It is not clear how many sports have, or are seeking to, make a green transition on this scale, and it is still some way for F1 itself to complete its green journey. Fossil fuels’ calorific value will be tough to match, but the FIA claims that sustainable fuels used in Formula 2 and 3 last year did not dramatically impact car performance. The big question for F1 audiences is the sport’s ability to balance these goals with the need for speed, overtaking possibilities, and ensuring a bang for their buck. But at a time the world is wrapped in energy insecurity, if Formula 1 gets this maiden season with green engines right, it could become a role model not only for other sports but also for millions of its spectators and the automotive industry, which has traditionally used motorsport as a testing ground for technologies to be used in passenger cars.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Birth incentives and bad economics: The flaws in Andhra's demographic plan

Premium

Employment for growth: India needs a vibrant apprenticeship ecosystem

Premium

Waiver danger: Repeated agricultural loan bailouts must be avoided

Premium

A broken model: China is unwilling to implement the reforms needed

Premium

Rising external uncertainties: Iran war can complicate economic management

Topics :Formula OneBS OpinionBusiness Standard Editorial CommentEditorial CommentEmissionsCarbon emissions

First Published: Mar 12 2026 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story