Death and dignity: SC euthanasia judgement marks significant progress

For families seeking euthanasia for a terminally ill relative, the legal guidelines are complex. They require the decision of a two-tier board. A primary board comprising the physicians treating the patient and two experts (with more than five years’ experience) would determine the patient’s condition. If this board recommends withdrawing medical care, a secondary board of three experts nominated by the district chief medical officer will review the case and make a decision in 48 hours. In Mr Rana’s case, the Supreme Court also made an important change to the law. The 2018 guidelines specified the withdrawal of life support via ventilators or mechanical breathing assistance. For Mr Rana, such devices are not required because he has been on a feeding tube. Therefore, the Delhi High Court and, initially, the Supreme Court held that withdrawing the feeding tube would amount to active euthanasia, which is illegal in India. A year later, a different Bench of the Supreme Court held that clinically administered nutrition qualified as medical treatment, paving the way for Mr Rana and his family to finally find release. Beyond this individual case, if this judgment encourages states to set up robust apparatuses to deal with passive euthanasia in a timely and appropriate manner, it would prove impactful.