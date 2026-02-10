Japan's Thatcher: Sanae Takaichi's win may reshape Indo-Pacific geopolitics

Having gambled on elections to test her popularity — she was appointed, not elected, to the post in October last year — Ms Takaichi is now armed with a decisive majority in Parliament to carry out her agenda. Her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) won 316 seats in the 465-seat lower house, improving on the LDP’s previous 198-seat tally. Together with the coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, the bloc commands 352 seats, a super-majority that enables her government to override challenges from the Upper House, where the LDP lacks a majority. Parliamentary Opposition may have been muted but Ms Takaichi’s agenda could be tested in the real world. The yen has weakened since her appointment in October, raising the costs of energy and food imports. Key to her electoral victory is a two-year suspension of the 8 per cent consumption tax on food to combat rising living costs and boost household purchasing power. Given Japan’s high debt, the annual foregone revenue of about 5 trillion yen as a result of this tax break has roiled the bond markets with yields rising sharply after her election victory. It is also unclear whether the tax cut will be sufficient to address Japan’s long-standing socioeconomic infirmities — a rapidly ageing population and concomitant strict immigration policies, which have resulted in acute labour shortages in a host of sectors. Ms Takaichi has indicated that she is unlikely to liberalise immigration policies, suggesting that Japan rely more heavily on technology, automation, and a greater participation of women in the economy.