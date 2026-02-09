A paradigm shift: Threat is increasing for routine IT roles across services

Anthropic released Cowork, along with 11 plugins, through a three-week period, starting mid-January. The plugins have been labelled “productivity”, “enterprise search”, “plugin create or customise”, “sales”, “finance”, “data”, “legal”, “marketing”, “customer support”, “product management”, and “biology research”. This indicates the width of the impact on workflow. Together, these mark a paradigm shift. This is open-source software that can easily be adapted to automate repetitive tasks and workflows across legal processes, sales, marketing, data analysis, and other enterprise-support functions. Cowork greatly reduces the need to add a human element to the performance of mundane, yet technically challenging, tasks. Apart from generic enterprise-support service companies, software as a service (SaaS) platforms such as Salesforce, SAP, and ServiceNow, which rely on subscription models, will be particularly badly affected.