A paradigm shift: Threat is increasing for routine IT roles across services

The advent of useful new technology always leads to disruption as some functions are phased out. For example, horse breeders suffered an apocalypse when the automobile arrived. However, new technology also creates new revenue streams, as indeed the automobile did. With AI, however, the timeline has been compressed to an alarming degree, making it hard for displaced (and potentially displaced) entities to reposition and reskill to exploit new business opportunities as these arise. For example, these tools will create a need for skilled managers to guide enterprises through the process of transformation and IT re-integration, which will follow the induction of such tools.