Bharat Taxi's cooperative promise meets India's tough mobility market

Starting from the discount-fuelled rise of Ola and Uber in the early 2010s, app-based mobility has become essential for urban India. The sector is characterised by a few dominant platforms, frequent driver protests, and constant tension between affordability for users and viability for drivers. In this market, the launch of Bharat Taxi, a cooperative, driver-owned platform, adds competition to the ride-hailing market, which is, in principle, a positive development. It expands consumer choice in a market that has long been shaped by a near duopoly. Bharat Taxi’s distinguishing feature is its cooperative model. It promises a zero-commission structure and surge-free pricing where drivers are not merely partners but members and co-owners. Thus, it promises to direct all profits to drivers. If implemented credibly, this could benefit both drivers and passengers. Drivers stand to gain from higher take-home earnings, a greater sense of ownership, and welfare-linked support such as retirement savings, and accident and health insurance. Users, meanwhile, may benefit from more predictable fares, fewer hidden charges, and a platform whose incentives are not solely driven by shareholder returns.
Importantly, Bharat Taxi enters a market that is already shifting away from the old commission-heavy model. Rapido pioneered the move in 2023 by transitioning from per-ride commission to a subscription-based structure, allowing drivers to retain the full fare in exchange for a small daily or monthly fee. This offered drivers cost predictability and reduced resentment around commission, which sometimes reached 30-35 per cent. The pressure created by Rapido’s model, along with smaller experiments like Namma Yatri, pushed larger incumbents to respond. Competitive pressure is forcing business-model innovation so that platforms can no longer ignore driver dissatisfaction.
But it is not clear whether a zero-commission model can be sustainable in the long term. With a flat fee, the platform loses the incentive to boost ride volumes or pricing. It essentially decouples their revenue from market demand, limiting long-term scalability unless they find other ways to monetise their ecosystem. The entry of Bharat Taxi raises another critical policy concern. The idea of a cooperative model is welcome; but any kind of government support is not. The line between enabling a cooperative and the state becoming an interested party is thin. Private players may fear uneven enforcement, preferential access, or regulatory asymmetry. In a sector that requires constant technological investment and operational discipline, state backing can weaken market incentives rather than strengthen them.