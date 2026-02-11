Bharat Taxi's cooperative promise meets India's tough mobility market

Starting from the discount-fuelled rise of Ola and Uber in the early 2010s, app-based mobility has become essential for urban India. The sector is characterised by a few dominant platforms, frequent driver protests, and constant tension between affordability for users and viability for drivers. In this market, the launch of Bharat Taxi, a cooperative, driver-owned platform, adds competition to the ride-hailing market, which is, in principle, a positive development. It expands consumer choice in a market that has long been shaped by a near duopoly. Bharat Taxi’s distinguishing feature is its cooperative model. It promises a zero-commission structure and surge-free pricing where drivers are not merely partners but members and co-owners. Thus, it promises to direct all profits to drivers. If implemented credibly, this could benefit both drivers and passengers. Drivers stand to gain from higher take-home earnings, a greater sense of ownership, and welfare-linked support such as retirement savings, and accident and health insurance. Users, meanwhile, may benefit from more predictable fares, fewer hidden charges, and a platform whose incentives are not solely driven by shareholder returns.