Exports can be a powerful driver of investment and economic growth

Private investment has been constrained by several factors over the years. Both banking and corporate balance sheets were severely strained in the years following the 2008 global financial crisis, partly due to excessive investment and lax lending standards. It took many years to address this twin balance-sheet problem. Both bank and corporate balance sheets are now in excellent shape. The pandemic also dampened confidence for a few years and affected private investment. Among other big reasons affecting investment decisions were the uncertainty on global trade and excess capacity in China. Recent trade agreements with the European Union and the United States, among others, have brought a degree of certainty. However, the risks associated with Chinese overcapacity remain. China will continue pushing goods into global markets, including India, and this could weigh on investment decisions. Capacity utilisation is hovering around 75 per cent, but in the current environment, companies may prefer to see it rise further before investing in a big way.