Defence spending rises in Union Budget, but capability gains remain key

Operation Sindoor (May last year) has made its mark in this year’s defence Budget. At ₹7.85 trillion, defence spending is expected to touch 2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), reversing a decline and reflecting a recognition that India needs to be better prepared for a potential two-front war against a formidably well-equipped China and its client state Pakistan. This much is reflected in the significant increase in the outlay for capital expenditure, at 28 per cent of the defence Budget. At ₹2.2 trillion for FY27, this outlay partly reflects both the need to replace materiel lost during the four-day skirmish with Pakistan and an effort to better enable the fast-track emergency procurement powers granted to the service chiefs to make urgent purchases to fill operational gaps. At the same time, a 24 per cent bump in the modernisation Budget in FY27 — more than double the 10 per cent increment of earlier years — is expected to augment air defence and naval undersea capabilities and long-range standoff weapons.