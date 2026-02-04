Defence spending rises in Union Budget, but capability gains remain key

Operation Sindoor (May last year) has made its mark in this year’s defence Budget. At ₹7.85 trillion, defence spending is expected to touch 2 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), reversing a decline and reflecting a recognition that India needs to be better prepared for a potential two-front war against a formidably well-equipped China and its client state Pakistan. This much is reflected in the significant increase in the outlay for capital expenditure, at 28 per cent of the defence Budget. At ₹2.2 trillion for FY27, this outlay partly reflects both the need to replace materiel lost during the four-day skirmish with Pakistan and an effort to better enable the fast-track emergency procurement powers granted to the service chiefs to make urgent purchases to fill operational gaps. At the same time, a 24 per cent bump in the modernisation Budget in FY27 — more than double the 10 per cent increment of earlier years — is expected to augment air defence and naval undersea capabilities and long-range standoff weapons.
As always, the real test will lie in the efficiency of expenditure, especially given that salaries and pensions continue to account for more than half the outlay, and capital expenditure almost always lags even the revised estimates. One encouraging signal is a contraction of the component of salaries and pensions. The share of pensions is estimated to shrink to 22 per cent of the defence Budget from 26 per cent in FY20. The contraction of the salary component has been sharper at 22.4 per cent in FY27 from 30 per cent in FY20. These reductions may reflect the early impact of the Agneepath scheme, launched in June 2022, though the jury is still out on the effect of the scheme on the combat efficacy of defence formations.