Devolution for growth: 16th FC rejigs inter-state formula with care

The states’ more limited space to manoeuvre may be one of the reasons why their debt is once again beginning to be a concern at a macro level. The Commission has urged that off-Budget borrowing by state governments be stopped. The controlling of state fiscal deficits at around 3 per cent of gross state domestic product (GSDP) was a major reform, and no short cuts around that should be permitted to take hold. Off-Budget borrowing creates more complications. For one thing, this has led to a great loss of transparency about the liabilities of many of these governments. For another, it serves to weigh down the broader bond market. For states themselves, servicing a heavy debt can be a major part of why they feel themselves unable to institute new policies that involve expenditure. The Commission has also done well to recommend the discontinuation of the revenue-deficit grant, which will help improve fiscal discipline. The Commission, which was led by economist Arvind Panagariya, needs to be appreciated for having swum against the political tide and ensured that the more productive states will have resources, and that incentives for fiscal probity and growth-enhancing policies are restored.