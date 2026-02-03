State power discom profits hide a deeper and unresolved fiscal problem

In many states, regulators delay tariff orders for years, forcing utilities to charge outdated prices that bear little relation to costs. Even in 2024-25, fewer than half the states issued tariff orders on time. The financial burden of these losses does not disappear; it is merely transferred to state Budgets through explicit subsidies, or to future taxpayers through debt and guarantees. In fact, power subsidies booked by discoms rose sharply from ₹1.29 trillion in 2018-19 to ₹2.62 trillion in 2023-24, with states directly absorbing losses through grants amounting to ₹43,600 crore in 2022-23. The financial stress is also concentrated. Eight states account for 83 per cent of the accumulated losses of the state-owned discoms, amounting to ₹5.86 trillion of the accumulated losses of about ₹7.08 trillion in 2023-24. The Reserve Bank of India, in its recent assessment of state finances, has warned that off-Budget risks threaten medium-term fiscal sustainability. However, since the conditions in the sector have not improved despite a number of bailout programmes, the recommendation made by the Finance Commission is worth debating.