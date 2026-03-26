Enabling environment: Proposed amendments to laws will facilitate business

The Union government recently introduced in the Lok Sabha the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to keep the related laws relevant to the fast-changing business environment. Although the Bill has been referred to the joint parliamentary committee for examination, a few of the proposed amendments are worth discussing. One of the most crucial amendments proposed in the Bill will allow the President to constitute one or more special Benches of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to dispose of any case under the Companies Act or the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Experts, including those writing in this newspaper, have highlighted capacity constraints at the NCLT. It is arguably one of the biggest reasons for delays in resolving insolvencies, which currently take, on average, more than twice the time envisaged. Delay in the resolution of stressed assets can result in an avoidable loss of value.