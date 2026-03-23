Protecting biodiversity: Strategy improves, but outcomes remain uncertain

Data weaknesses, ranging from non-standardised indicators to fragmented collection systems, complicate the assessment of real progress. Besides, external pressures are intensifying. Climate-related events are affecting ecosystems, compounding existing stresses from land-use change, infrastructure expansion, and urbanisation. Much of this biodiversity loss occurs outside protected areas, where regulatory oversight is weaker. Taken together, it is clear that biodiversity loss increasingly intersects with climate risks, food security, and livelihoods. Thus, monitoring systems should be matched with regulatory enforcement while conservation activities should move beyond protected areas into agriculture, infrastructure, and urban planning.