Protecting biodiversity: Strategy improves, but outcomes remain uncertain

India recently submitted its Seventh National Report to the Convention on Biological Diversity, offering a detailed stocktaking of its biodiversity commitments at a critical point in the runup to 2030. It is the first full progress assessment since the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework was adopted in 2022. While India has built a wide-ranging institutional and digital-data architecture, marking a shift toward systematised governance and biodiversity conservation, several outcomes still remain uneven. India’s updated National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (2024-30), aligned with the Kunming-Montreal framework, includes a biodiversity-monitoring system with 142 indicators mapped to 23 national biodiversity targets (NBTs). On the ground, there has been visible progress in spatial planning and ecosystem monitoring under NBT-1. India’s remote-sensing programme, led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), under the National Natural Resources Management System, has created the capacity for large-scale spatial and temporal assessments of forests, wetlands, and coastal ecosystems, thereby supporting area-based conservation planning.