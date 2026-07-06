Looking beyond generics: Wockhardt is showing the way in antibiotics

The journey can take decades and cost billions. Rates of failure are high, with the odds of success being literally one in a million. Patents are granted for about 20 years. Once a drug is off-patent, cheaper generics are easily developed. Since bacteria mutate quickly to develop resistance, a new antibiotic may soon cease to be effective. Hence the net present value of a new antibiotic is low. The reluctance to enter R&D in antibiotics has led to a growing public health emergency. Drug resistance is estimated to directly cause 1.3 million deaths annually, and contribute to five million more deaths. In 2021, India suffered 266,000 deaths directly attributed to AMR, with another 987,000 deaths where AMR was a contributory factor. Indian companies like Wockhardt are seeing opportunities in this space, given the exit of global giants. An increasing focus on such high-risk research could propel India’s drug industry into a new phase of growth and innovation.