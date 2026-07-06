Looking beyond generics: Wockhardt is showing the way in antibiotics

Urinary-tract infections may be caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR), as it is known, makes such infections hard to treat. Treating AMR infections may involve “last resort” antibiotics like Colistin, which are themselves toxic. Complicated infections in America are responsible for over 600,000 cases of hospitalisation annually, while India suffers 250,000. Zaynich is an injectable combining two key components: Cefepime and Zidebactam. Cefepime is a cephalosporin antibiotic, and Zidebactam is a new molecule. The two active ingredients attack different proteins, making Zaynich effective against multidrug-resistant, gram-negative bacteria. Zidebactam is a “new chemical entity (NCE)”, defined as a molecule that did not exist before being created in the lab. It is only India’s second FDA-approved NCE. The first, Enmetazobactam, was invented by Orchid Pharma and licensed to a German biotech for commercialisation.