India's 7.4% GDP growth looks solid but faces a narrower margin for error

In absolute terms at current prices, the economy is projected to attain the size of ₹357.14 trillion, which is marginally higher than the level assumed in the 2025-26 Budget. Thus, there is no surprise here. However, containing the fiscal deficit at 4.4 per cent of GDP may still be challenging owing to tepid revenue growth. Since the government is slated to adopt debt-to-GDP as the fiscal anchor from next financial year, nominal growth will now attract more interest. The inflation rate is expected to move up in the coming quarters from its current lows, which should help improve nominal growth. In fact, it is worth highlighting that the NSO will release a new GDP series next month with a revised base. Reportedly, it will address some of the concerns raised by economists and analysts over the years about the current series. The statistics department will also release a new series for the consumer price index. Thus, overall, there could be significant changes in the way economic activity and prices are gauged in India.