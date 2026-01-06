Align skills to reality: Adult Skills Survey 2026 will inform policy

The government’s plan to conduct a nationwide Adult Skills Survey in 2026 marks a critical attempt to align India’s skilling policy with actual workforce capabilities rather than assumed demand. The three-month survey is scheduled to be conducted after the first quarter of 2026, using the comprehensive modular survey framework, and it aims to map skill levels across basic, intermediate, and advanced categories. It should help address identified skill gaps in the workforce. The core objective is clear: To pivot from supply-driven skilling targets towards demand-aligned workforce capability assessment.

This exercise is timely, given that nearly three-fourths of India’s workforce has only basic schooling, and graduate employability is just around 55 per cent, underscoring a glaring mismatch between workforce readiness and economic aspirations. By 2030, India’s working-age population is expected to reach nearly 69 per cent of the total population, conferring a potential demographic dividend. The latest India Skills Report, produced by Educational Testing Service in collaboration with industry and academic partners, shows some progress: National employability has risen to 56.35 per cent for this year from 46.2 per cent in 2022. Digital fluency, artificial-intelligence (AI) integration, and hybrid work models have driven part of this improvement, with women’s job-readiness surpassing men’s for the first time. India also accounts for 16 per cent of global AI talent, projected to cross over one million professionals by 2027. India has emerged as a global leader in AI skill penetration, with AI increasingly viewed as a core requirement for most digital roles.