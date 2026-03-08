The revolution in digital payments in India has transformed the way citizens transact. But it has also exposed users to growing incidents of cyber fraud. Given the seriousness of such concerns, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week issued draft directions to review the framework for limiting customer liability in digital transactions by proposing changes to the existing guidelines on responsible business conduct given by the Department of Regulation. The proposal introduces a compensation mechanism for small-value digital frauds. Customers who lose up to ₹50,000 through fraudulent electronic transactions may receive compensation of up to 85 per cent of the loss or ₹25,000, whichever is lower, if the fraud is promptly reported. This is significant and will boost consumer confidence. The draft directions are expected to come into effect on July 1, 2026, after stakeholder consultation. The directions, among other things, will also clarify what constitutes “negligence” — by a bank or a customer.