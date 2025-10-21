Home / Opinion / Editorial / Hot question: Stubble burning in India needs sustainable solutions

Hot question: Stubble burning in India needs sustainable solutions

Experts have suggested direct cash transfers to farmers to buy CRM machines, which are currently being sold at inflated prices on account of the subsidy element

stubble burning
premium
Business Standard Editorial Comment Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 9:45 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the National Capital Region (NCR) chokes from the customary lethal post-Diwali pollution, it is noteworthy that stubble burning, the other major cause of bad air as the cooler weather sets in, has not contributed significantly to the high levels of toxicity in the air this year. The early data for the burning of paddy stubble between September 15 and October 15 showed an appreciable drop from last year. Punjab and Haryana, traditional leaders in this practice, saw such incidents drop 64 and 96 per cent, respectively. Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh have seen drops of 19-45 per cent. Concurrently, the NCR’s air quality in this period has ranged from “moderate” to “satisfactory”. State administrations are taking credit for this development, pointing to their energetic efforts to thwart stubble burning through a mixture of incentives, penal threats, and the provision of infrastructure. But the late monsoon withdrawal has delayed harvests, so many farmers are likely to begin clearing their field of paddy stubble in late October and November. The efficacy of state policies to cope with this higher volume of stubble-clearing within a shorter window, therefore, will be put to the test.
 
There are principally two ways to address stubble burning. The first involves crop residue management (CRM), where stubble is treated in the paddy field by mulching and chemical treatment to decompose the residue. “Happy seeders” also enable farmers to directly sow the next crop on the residue of the previous one. The states subsidise purchases of CRM machines to the extent of 50 to 80 per cent.  Offsite measures entail taking the stubble to processing centres to be converted into pellets for use in animal feedstock or as fuel for power plants. But there are weaknesses in both methods. Punjab and Haryana are said to possess a sufficient number of CRM machines to cover all paddy farms but in Punjab in particular, only a third of farmers are willing to use them. The reluctance stems from an erroneous notion that CRM machines impact productivity and make crops vulnerable to pest attacks, a problem that can be solved through an education drive. As for offsite measures, an implicit disincentive is that crop residue has to be taken to processing centres at the farmers’ cost. Both state governments this year addressed the issue by adding hefty incentives to farmers for off-site measures and coordination with Indian Oil Corporation for supplies to its ethanol plant in Panipat.
 
Doubts about this policy mix lie in its sustainability. Such generous subsidies may not be sustained in the long run for the two states, which are in a financially precarious position. Although there are penalties for stubble burning, they are difficult to enforce because of strong opposition from farm lobbies. Experts have suggested direct cash transfers to farmers to buy CRM machines, which are currently being sold at inflated prices on account of the subsidy element. But the genuinely sustainable solution involves the hard work of incentivising farmers to stop growing water-intensive crops such as rice — collateral damage from the Green Revolution — and diversify to other crops that require less water and have shorter growing periods that would preclude stubble burning. Northern states have begun offering one-time grants for crop diversification but for this to work, farmers need vibrant markets. The catch is that this issue demands deeper agri-markets reforms — which politically powerful farm and middlemen lobbies have successfully managed to thwart.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

MNC listing in India has a strong message on market depth, resilience

Premium

How GatiShakti Public could rewire India's infrastructure playbook

Premium

EPFO's returns shine brighter than bonds, but are they built to last?

Premium

A new beginning: Geopolitical shifts drive the reset in Indo-Canadian ties

Premium

Uncertainty continues: IMF highlights risks beyond trade, investment

Topics :Stubble burningBusiness Standard Editorial CommentBS OpinionDelhi Pollution

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 9:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story