Measuring change: New IIP broadens scope of coverage, but needs better data

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) is in the process of revising important indicators used to gauge the state of the economy. It has thus far provided a new series for national accounts and the consumer price index. It is scheduled to release another one for the index of industrial production (IIP) next week. These are important changes because new indices reflect the underlying changes in the economy. The IIP base year is being revised from 2011-12 to 2022-23. Industrial activity in India has changed significantly over the past decade with the expansion of renewable energy, electronics manufacturing, digital technologies, and critical minerals. According to Mospi, the new series includes rare-earth minerals, minor minerals, gas and water supply, sewerage & waste management, and drops items such as kerosene, sewing machines, and fluorescent tubes. The number of item groups has increased from 407 to 463. In manufacturing alone, the count has risen from 405 to 455, with 64 item groups removed and 120 added. This broader basket will make the index more relevant for policymakers, businesses and investors.