Powering transition: India needs resilient electric mobility infrastructure

One of the primary bottlenecks is the lack of charging infrastructure. India had around 29,000 charging stations for the public early this calendar year, a significant improvement from the barely 5,000 a few years ago. However, this is grossly inadequate for a country of India’s size. A recent analysis pointed out that in July last year, India’s charger-to-EV ratio stood at roughly 1:235, far below the global benchmark of six to 20 EVs per charger. Deloitte’s 2026 “Global Automotive Consumer Survey” for India found that an inadequate charging network, long charging durations, and limited residential charging access were among the biggest deterrents to EV adoption. Affordability is another challenge. Electric cars have higher upfront costs than vehicles running on the internal combustion engine (ICE) because of expensive battery systems. India also remains heavily dependent on imports for lithium-ion cells and critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel, exposing the sector to supply-chain vulnerabilities and geopolitical risks. Consumers also remain uncertain about battery life, resale value, inadequate servicing networks, and replacement costs.