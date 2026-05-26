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Powering transition: India needs resilient electric mobility infrastructure

ndia had around 29,000 charging stations for the public early this calendar year, a significant improvement from the barely 5,000 a few years ago

Electric Vehicles
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Representational image from file.
Business Standard Editorial Comment
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 10:49 PM IST
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The increase in fuel prices, owing to the crisis in West Asia, demands urgency in accelerating the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). For India, where petrol and diesel account for more than 80 per cent of the transport sector’s energy consumption, expanding electric mobility is critical to reducing long-term dependence on imported crude oil and gas. Yet India’s EV transition, particularly in passenger cars, remains uneven and slow.
 
EVs accounted for around 8 per cent of all new vehicle registrations in 2025, far below the country’s target of achieving 30 per cent by 2030. Much of this has been driven by electric two-wheelers, which accounted for nearly 57 per cent of EV sales in 2025, while electric three-wheelers contributed around 35 per cent.  The adoption of electric cars, however, continues to lag behind global trends. The International Energy Agency’s latest “Global EV Outlook” notes that despite being the Asia-Pacific region’s second-largest car market, India’s sales of electric cars remained lower than those of countries such as Vietnam and Thailand. China has already crossed 50 per cent EV penetration in new car sales, while several European countries in 2025 moved well beyond 20 per cent.
 
One of the primary bottlenecks is the lack of charging infrastructure. India had around 29,000 charging stations for the public early this calendar year, a significant improvement from the barely 5,000 a few years ago. However, this is grossly inadequate for a country of India’s size. A recent analysis pointed out that in July last year, India’s charger-to-EV ratio stood at roughly 1:235, far below the global benchmark of six to 20 EVs per charger. Deloitte’s 2026 “Global Automotive Consumer Survey” for India found that an inadequate charging network, long charging durations, and limited residential charging access were among the biggest deterrents to EV adoption. Affordability is another challenge. Electric cars have higher upfront costs than vehicles running on the internal combustion engine (ICE) because of expensive battery systems. India also remains heavily dependent on imports for lithium-ion cells and critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel, exposing the sector to supply-chain vulnerabilities and geopolitical risks. Consumers also remain uncertain about battery life, resale value, inadequate servicing networks, and replacement costs.
 
The government has, nevertheless, taken steps to strengthen the EV ecosystem. The recently launched PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme and its earlier versions have aimed to support EV adoption, public-transport electrification, and the expansion of charging infrastructure. The production-linked incentives for advanced chemistry cells aim to promote domestic battery manufacturing. EVs also attract a lower goods and services tax than ICE vehicles, while several states offer subsidies and exemptions on road tax. However, it appears more needs to be done to facilitate a quicker transition. It requires a coordinated strategy. Charging infrastructure must expand rapidly across highways, Tier-II and -III cities, residential complexes, and public spaces. Investment in domestic battery manufacturing and research is essential to reduce import dependence and lower costs. As India pursues its net-zero target for 2070, accelerating electric mobility will be indispensable in building a cleaner and more energy-secure transport system.

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Topics :Electric VehiclesAuto sectorElectric mobilityinfrastructure

First Published: May 26 2026 | 10:49 PM IST

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