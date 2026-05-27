Empowering panchayats: Hyperlocal representation alone will not help

A new National Bureau of Economic Research paper by Veda Narasimhan of New York University Abu Dhabi and Jeffrey Weaver of the University of Southern California finds that simply increasing the number of elected representatives in panchayats does not automatically improve governance, welfare delivery, accountability, or inclusion. The paper studied nearly 1.2 million ward members belonging to 150,000 gram panchayats in 13 states. It examined “hyperlocal” representatives — the ward members — elected from very small constituencies, often representing only a few hundred people. The expectation behind such representation is that smaller constituencies should improve accountability, allow better identification of local needs, and ensure easier access to welfare schemes. Yet, the evidence suggests otherwise. Whether in the implementation of centrally sponsored schemes, access to welfare benefits, aligning projects with citizens’ priorities, or financial oversight, the study finds almost no measurable improvement from adding more representatives.