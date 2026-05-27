A study conducted by the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, covering 1,194 firms that underwent the resolution process till 2025, showed that their sales increased by about 90 per cent over five years post-resolution. Their capital expenditure increased by over 100 per cent, while expenses on employees went up by over 70 per cent. All these indicate that the IBC process helped revive the underlying business. According to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India data, as of March 2026, creditors have recovered ₹4.32 trillion under resolution plans. In about 1,300 cases where fair value was established, the recovery was over 94 per cent, while the creditor realised 166.85 per cent of the liquidation value. Realisation compared to admitted claims was predictably lower. Notably, over 40 per cent of the firms that yielded resolution plans were from the Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction or defunct, which reduced the average realised value. As the legacy insolvency cases get resolved, the average recovery would be expected to go up.