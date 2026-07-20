Strengthening panchayats: Building fiscal autonomy, institutional capacity

The problem is not merely a lack of revenue sources but also weak capacity to utilise existing powers. Many states have empowered panchayats to levy taxes, fees and user charges, but collection remains negligible. Property tax, one of the most important potential sources of local revenue, remains underdeveloped because of weak property records, outdated assessment systems, and poor enforcement. According to a study of panchayat finances conducted by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), property tax accounted for around 40 per cent of OSR among local bodies across the world, highlighting its potential as a stable source of revenue. Revenue mobilisation is closely linked to the economic environment of villages. Panchayats with larger populations, greater commercial activity, and higher incomes have a stronger tax base. Panchayats closer to towns also performed better because of greater economic activity and higher property values. This explains why southern and western states have generally outperformed northern states, aided not only by stronger economies but also by clearer rules and better administrative systems.