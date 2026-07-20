Starship troopers: Startups can further augment India's space ambitions

It is unusual for the first launch of a new rocket to be entirely successful. Skyroot will study the data and carry out at least two more test flights before going fully commercial. It is one of the hundreds of Indian startups that have moved into the aerospace sector since policy changed to accommodate private enterprise. It was incorporated in Hyderabad in 2018 and both the cofounders, Pawan Kumar Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka, had earlier worked for Isro. The Isro pedigree of Skyroot’s founders is not unusual. India’s aerospace agency has seen the exit of over 100 engineers and scientists. Most have moved to startups. This exodus has been so marked that it has led to the agency changing its exit policy to try and retain employees on mission-critical projects. There is an ongoing debate that the private sector is now building its capabilities at the expense of the agency. Although Skyroot’s launch took place at an Isro facility and the company was congratulated by the Prime Minister, the tensions between the space agency and the private sector are now visible and growing.