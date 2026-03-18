India must rethink its trade stance as WTO struggles for relevance

While the terms of an FTA remain limited to only the countries doing the deal, outcomes of plurilateral negotiations can be included in the WTO rulebook with consensus. One such issue is the integration of the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement. The idea is to facilitate investment by focusing on issues such as transparency, simplifying administrative processes and rules, and improving regulatory capacity. The agreement is supported by 128 of the 166 WTO members, including developed and least developed countries. India has opposed it, but it is hard to see why. India anyway needs to do all this to attract investment, which is absolutely necessary to grow at higher rates. Aside from the standpoint of macroeconomic management, where India needs foreign capital to supplement domestic savings to achieve higher growth, foreign capital also brings technology and can enable the country’s integration into GVCs.