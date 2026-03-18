India must rethink its trade stance as WTO struggles for relevance

Equally important for the Cameroon conference is that several such issues, including the moratorium on ecommerce Customs, are likely to be discussed there. India must take a pragmatic position at multilateral forums and, more generally, in its trade and investment policies. Over the past year, India has shown considerable openness to trade and signed agreements such as those with the United Kingdom and the European Union. Although the fate of the agreement with the US remains uncertain, the initial framework reflected a pragmatic approach. India needs to carry forward the momentum and open itself to global trade. It is reported that India is considering joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. It must pursue this possibility. Exports can be a major source of growth, as demonstrated by a number of countries over the past few decades. The nature of global trade has changed, and India must adapt quickly. It can also be a major driver of reforms at the WTO.