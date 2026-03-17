In many ways, the edtech sector exemplifies the perils of poor strategic thinking both by entrepreneurs and private-equity (PE)/venture-capital (VC) investors. Most edtech platforms revelled in hyper-growth during the pandemic years in the K-12 (kindergarten to Class 12) space as brick-and-mortar schools remained closed during the lockdown, riding high on ever higher valuations from PE/VC investors. Unsurprisingly, they struggled for relevance in the post-pandemic period, when schools reopened. Those in the test-preparation and coaching business have been unable to compete against experienced brick-and-mortar institutes. Both Byju’s and Unacademy burned cash while attempting a hybrid online/offline model, vigorously acquiring startups, and expanding at a pace that ultimately impacted quality control. Falling profitability, layoffs, and restructuring inevitably followed. Investor preferences, too, seem to gyrate. In the post-pandemic era, upskilling, higher education, and professional learning were considered the more profitable options for edtech investment. Now, the advent of artificial intelligence is seeing investors pivot towards K-12 education, in which the ability of platforms to offer personalised education to school students will emerge as a key differentiator. But here, too, the funding thaw is yet to be seen.