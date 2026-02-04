India's cities need mobility reform, not just infrastructure spending

The Union Budget has placed cities at the centre of India’s growth strategy, with a sharp push to public capital expenditure, including infrastructure spending of ₹12.2 trillion, the announcement of seven new high-speed rail corridors, a continued expansion of Metro networks, a proposal to create “city economic regions”, and an incentive for municipal corporations to approach the bond market. Together, these signal an ambition to unlock the economic potential of India’s rapidly urbanising population. Yet this ambition will remain unrealised unless urban mobility systems begin to deliver outcomes, not just assets.

The Economic Survey 2025-26 mentions that transportation is the “bloodstream, spine and muscles” of a city, enabling the flow of people, goods, and ideas. When this system weakens, congestion, pollution, and falling productivity follow. The Survey further quantifies this cost starkly. A study by the Centre for Science and Environment estimates that even an unskilled worker in Delhi can lose up to ₹19,600 annually due to congestion. For skilled workers, the losses rise to nearly ₹26,000 a year. Another study by the Institute for Social and Economic Change estimated that Bengaluru alone lost about 700,000 productive hours in 2018. A report by Uber-Boston Consulting Group put the annual congestion cost of India’s four largest metros at $22 billion. The TomTom Traffic Index 2025 highlights how serious the problem has become. Bengaluru now ranks as the second-most congested city in the world, and Kolkata and Pune also rank among the slowest. India, overall, ranks fifth globally and second in Asia on congestion.