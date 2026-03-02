Managing the fallout: West Asian conflict can be challenging for India

Furthermore, the concurrent inflationary pressures will demand a rethink on budgetary and monetary assumptions. To be sure, India could diversify sourcing options, from Venezuela and the US, for example, but both are relatively costly. To leaven the impact on inflation, though not a big worry at the moment, the government could absorb part of the hit by reducing the central excise on petrol and diesel. A major impact could also be felt on the gas economy. India imports 85 per cent of its liquefied petroleum gas from the Gulf and has no strategic reserves.

In contrast to the relative flexibility to deal with fuel-supply disruption, India has fewer options when it comes to ensuring the safety of its roughly nine million diaspora members. In countries that are now on frontlines of Iranian attacks — Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates — Indians account for more than a third of the population. Most are employed in low-skilled jobs in construction and hospitality and they come from the poorer parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Telangana, while skilled workers mostly belong to Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Evacuating such large numbers from these hot zones will be challenging in itself. The additional issue to contend with will be the diminution of remittances. West Asia remains the largest source of remittance after the US. An indefinite suspension of this source of money could impose fresh hardships on thousands of dependent families. Therefore, managing these multiple known unknowns will test the government in new ways. A lot will depend on how long the conflict lasts and in what ways it changes the geopolitics of the region.