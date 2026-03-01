A new beginning: New GDP series has improved the scope of estimation

The data from the much-awaited new series for gross domestic product (GDP), released last week by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi), shows that the Indian economy is projected to grow 7.6 per cent this financial year. The first advance estimate, based on the old series, had calculated the rate to be 7.4 per cent. The data also showed the economy expanded by 7.8 per cent in the September-December quarter. The new series has improved the growth estimate for FY25 to 7.1 per cent from 6.5 per cent in terms of the old series. However, the rate for FY24 has been lowered by a sharp 2 percentage points to 7.2 per cent. Further, the size of the economy in nominal terms has been calculated to be ₹345.47 trillion this financial year, compared to ₹357.13 trillion in the first advance estimate, which was also used for Budget calculations. This difference is a bit surprising. Given the improved methodology and expanded data sources, analysts expected an increase.