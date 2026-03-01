A new beginning: New GDP series has improved the scope of estimation

However, despite the improvement in the overall framework, arguably, there is still work to be done. For instance, economists have long argued that India needs a producer price index, which would help provide a more accurate measure of the difference between nominal and real GDP. Furthermore, while the ministry is now using survey data for the unincorporated sector, the surveys themselves may have shortcomings due to dated economic census data. Other survey data may also have similar issues because the Census has been delayed. Be that as it may, it is worth noting that the new GDP series, together with the recently released consumer price index, will substantially improve data quality and enable stakeholders to make more informed decisions.