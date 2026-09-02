Message from Bishkek

All told, Iran and China could be considered the obvious gainers from the Bishkek summit. Iran not only secured the grouping’s unequivocal support against US-Israeli attacks but also for its rights as a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty to pursue a peaceful nuclear programme. If the summit underlined a critical international message, it was the emergence of China and President Xi Jinping in particular as a powerful competing sphere of influence. China’s significant role in sustaining Russia and Iran in their conflicts against Ukraine and US-Israel, respectively, has already immeasurably strengthened its position as a credible emerging hegemon. In Bishkek, it was also clear that China had decisively replaced Russia as the dominant power in the resource-rich Central Asian “Stans”, which have been the focus of the land component of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative. These projects via the Trans-Caspian route have gained considerable traction as a source of critical minerals and energy supplies. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggressive push for trade de-dollarisation, pointing out that the bulk of Moscow’s transactions with SCO partners were in local currency, has added heft to China’s efforts to develop an alternative yuan-based international settlement.