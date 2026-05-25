Parks and recreation: Govt land should be deployed to expand green spaces

If the Delhi High Court follows the precedent set by a similar appeal by the Delhi Race Club and Indian Polo Association in March this year, the Delhi Gymkhana will likely obtain a stay order. It should be noted, however, that in the former case, the court did not dispute the eviction per se; it only stipulated that the L&DO follow “due process” in terms of giving the association concerned a reasonable period of notice before dispossessing it. The eviction notice, therefore, is still in place.

In legal terms, the government is within its rights to reclaim or cancel leases granted in perpetuity. This apart, there is little logic for such private institutions, with restrictive membership rules, to exist on public land. There may be concern that such prime locations will be commandeered for institutional high-rises now dotting the Central Vista. Indeed, it would be a pity if that were the outcome. The government has access to land under the Delhi Development Authority should it want to expand office space. In terms of aesthetics and achieving the aim of delivering the public good, these central parcels, which total about 80 acres, would best be redeployed as green public parks and spaces, which Delhi’s 23 million citizens currently lack. Aside from small parks in residential colonies, Delhiites have access to only about 270 acres of public parks in the centre of the city. Compare this with New York’s iconic Central Park, which covers 843 acres for 19 million residents, and London’s Hyde Park and Kensington Gardens, which together cover 625 acres, for nine million people. Even Kolkata offers its seven million people a 400-acre green lung in the famous maidan.