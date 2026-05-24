The past decade has been the warmest in India’s history. Every year, summers have arrived earlier and temperatures have scaled new peaks. Preparing for the inevitable demand surges, therefore, has become imperative. Yet, as the transformer fire in Gurugram demonstrated, infrastructure maintenance and upgrades are rarely carried out in advance (such as during the cooler weather). And, more to the point as India aspires for its net-zero target, the adoption of technological solutions to expand the availability of renewable power to bridge power deficits has been tardy. To be sure, India has come a long way from the dramatic north Indian grid failure of 2012, the world’s biggest blackout at the time. Since then, there has been a reorganisation of the grid architecture to ensure that overdrawing in any state does not trip the system. More recently, the railway, coal and power ministries collaborated to ensure that the distribution system for coal, the principal source of energy in India, was streamlined so that thermal-power stations could replenish their stocks in time. These improvements have certainly reduced the chances of a nationwide collapse.