Respecting consumer choice: Ethanol blending programme needed better design

India’s ethanol-blending programme has become an unlikely flashpoint. The objective itself is unexceptionable. Blending 20 per cent ethanol with petrol reduces dependence on imported crude oil, improves energy security, and supports the country’s clean-fuel ambitions. However, the recent controversy over E20 is not about ethanol blending itself; it is about how the transition is being managed. The government’s defence of E20 is broadly supported by the available evidence. Technical studies by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Indian Oil, and vehicle manufacturers have found no indication of widespread engine damage or significant corrosion attributable to the higher ethanol blend. At the same time, studies also acknowledge what vehicle owners have been experiencing. First, ethanol’s lower calorific value reduces fuel economy, with mileage losses varying across vehicles. Second, some fuel-system components in older vehicles may deteriorate faster with E20. They also flagged that certain rubber components in older fuel systems perform less satisfactorily with E20 and may require replacement over time.
Millions of vehicles currently on Indian roads were manufactured before E20-compatible engines and fuel systems became the norm. Owners of these vehicles now have little option but to use a fuel for which their vehicles were never optimised. Thus, the owners of legacy vehicles have been compelled to bear the costs of energy transition without being offered any meaningful choice. A gradual transition, with continued availability of E10 alongside E20, would have imposed little additional burden on consumers whose vehicles predate the new standard. Any further increase in the ethanol component must give automakers adequate time to make necessary adjustments. Mature ethanol markets like Brazil have shown that offering consumers different fuel options is entirely compatible with ambitious blending targets. Starting from the launch of Pró-Álcool in 1975, the country took over five decades to build a stable E20 ecosystem, and now runs on a standard E30 petrol blend. In fact, Brazil accelerated the adoption of flex-fuel vehicles, giving motorists the freedom to choose whichever fuel was cheaper at the pump.
There is another important aspect that deserves attention. The recent expansion of rice grain-based ethanol involves diverting the Food Corporation of India’s surplus rice to ethanol production, and reflects deeper distortions in agricultural policy. The government procures rice at a high economic cost, stores it at considerable public expense, and then sells it to ethanol producers at a heavily discounted price. The economics are clearly difficult to justify. So is the environmental logic. Rice is among the country’s most water-intensive crops and a significant source of methane emission.
There is a need to rethink the economics of ethanol production itself. As blending targets rise, India must ensure that feedstock choices are driven by efficiency rather than administrative convenience. As prominent agricultural economists have argued, maize is a more suitable long-term feedstock than rice or sugarcane, requiring far less irrigation and offering greater scope for productivity gains. Raising yields through better seed technology and agronomic practices could make maize-based ethanol both more competitive and less resource-intensive. Feedstock policy should, therefore, focus less on disposing of surplus grain and more on building an efficient and sustainable ethanol economy. Thus, India’s ethanol-blending programme should be guided by greater consumer choice, better economic reasoning, and smarter feedstock policy.