Right signals from Airtel: Next-gen must ensure professional functioning

Succession planning needs both time and effort, as SBM (as Mr Mittal is referred to by his colleagues) has been the name and face of the group ever since it was founded in July 1995, coinciding with the birth of mobile telephony in India. Often cited as an example of a professionally run family-owned business, the Bharti group’s future leaders from the Mittal family will be expected to follow that model. Many of the company’s top executives, including former chief executive officer and now Executive Vice-Chairman Gopal Vittal, have had long stints and steered the core business, with Mr Mittal providing the vision and addressing the big picture. Mr Mittal’s twin sons — Shravin and Kavin — have experience in entrepreneurship. Shravin is the founder of tech startup Unbound and managing director of London-headquartered Bharti Global, the international investment arm of Bharti Enterprises. Kavin founded Hike, a tech company, which recently shut down. Mr Mittal’s daughter, Eiesha, is on the board of Bharti Foundation, a philanthropic organisation, and has an interest in the fashion and lifestyle business.