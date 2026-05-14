Judicial efficiency demands better infrastructure, systemic reforms needed

The gaps are obvious; bridging them remains the challenge. The chief justice has spoken of creating a “rights-centred digital approach rather than superficial digitisation”. It is unclear what this might entail, especially when even newly constructed premises tend to be inadequate and poorly maintained. The issue demands both systemic reform and greater infrastructure expenditure. For instance, growing politicisation in judicial appointments has played its role in exacerbating shortages across levels. Further, there appears to be no system for monitoring the functioning of lower and subordinate courts, where judges are often missing for days. Compounding this is the states’ reluctance to spend on upgrading facilities. The Centre runs a “Centrally Sponsored Scheme for Judicial Infrastructure”. But states often fail to contribute their matching 40 per cent share. Most states have allocated less than 2 per cent of their budgets to judicial infrastructure. Accountability, as much as higher infrastructure spending, is the order of the day. However, it remains to be seen whether the executive and the judiciary can come together to improve outcomes.