Judicial efficiency demands better infrastructure, systemic reforms needed

Any recommendatory committee will have its work cut out. Even a cursory examination suggests serious physical and digital deficiencies, especially in lower courts, which, unsurprisingly, account for 85 per cent of the case backlog. Despite the push for e-courts, fewer than half the lower courts have studio-based video-conferencing facilities, and less than a third can provide judges with computers on the dais. Many court buildings lack basic facilities such as clean (or any) toilets, drinking water, comfortable waiting areas, or digital information systems. Higher up, the situation is only marginally better. At a recent Supreme Court hearing, the judges commented on poor amenities in terms of housing and transport given to tribunal judges. The tribunals, ironically institutions meant to fast-track the judicial process, suffer no less from all-round shortages. Several of them function from temporary or shared offices. The National Company Law Tribunal and its appellate counterpart, for instance, both make do with cramped, makeshift premises in a government complex in central Delhi. The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal operates from a nearby hotel, as does the Delhi State Bench of the Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal.