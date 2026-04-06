Streamline regulations: Jan Vishwas Bill is a step in the right direction

However, decriminalisation alone cannot guarantee ease of doing business. The real problem in India is not just criminal provisions but the sheer number of compliances, approvals, and regulatory overlaps between the Centre and states. If these are not reduced significantly, there is a risk that businesses, particularly smaller ones, will continue to face hurdles. Compliance issues are one reason why businesses in India are reluctant to scale up their operations. Therefore, the next stage of reform must focus on reducing the number of compliances, simplifying procedures, harmonising regulations across states, and expanding the scope of faceless and digital governance systems. The success of the Jan Vishwas reform will ultimately depend on implementation. Adjudicating officers must function transparently, penalties must be proportionate to the offences committed, and there must be strong appellate mechanisms to prevent misuse of power. Regulatory reform must aim at simplification. This will automatically address many problems.