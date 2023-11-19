Supporting innovation

Direct-to-mobile content, which could result in the convergence of the telecom and broadcasting sectors, is witnessing resistance from the industry even before the government’s go-ahead to the proposed technology. This shouldn’t come in the way of the government examining direct-to-mobile technology and a service around it on the basis of merit. The principle of giving a boost to innovation in all spheres of life should hold good here too, especially as direct-to-mobile is an indigenous initiative with promise. Among other areas where innovation plays a critical role, Indian startups have made a place on the global map. However, there aren’t too many examples of homegrown innovation in the country’s startup sector with the exception of the likes of UPI in the fintech world. In that context, direct-to-mobile, a collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) and state broadcaster Prasar Bharati, should get a chance to prove its mettle once the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting clear the technology.



IIT Kanpur and Prasar Bharati have been working together for the past two years to develop a service that would work like listening to FM radio with a tap or accessing direct-to-home (DTH) broadcasting directly from satellites. Direct-to-mobile smartphones will be able to catch terrestrial digital TV along with other multimedia content, without having to use internet-based data or mobile broadband. The foundation behind the platform will be the radio frequency band of the 526-582 MHz range, which can work both with mobile and broadcast services. While telecom service providers, represented by the Cellular Operators Association of India, have opposed this technology in a communication to the Telecommunication Engineering Centre, a tech wing of the DoT, citing many challenges including loss of data revenue, some other industry players have raised doubts over device compatibility and complexity in introducing a platform which has not been tried elsewhere. The Indian Cellular and Electronics Association, for instance, has argued that introducing direct-to-mobile would adversely impact mobile manufacturing efforts as it’s not proven yet.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel