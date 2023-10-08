Central banks around the world have been on a sticky wicket, especially since the commencement of the recovery from the disruption caused by the pandemic. The inflation rate surged in most advanced economies to levels not seen in decades. After the initial misreading and reluctance, systemically important central banks acted decisively. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the policy repo rate by 250 basis points since May 2022 to contain inflationary pressures before pausing. The pause was extended last week after the bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. Although the outcome of the meeting was expected, the RBI did well to highlight risks. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in his statement, for instance, noted that the pressure from food price inflation might not see a sustained easing. The monsoon has been uneven and the inflation trajectory, to an extent, will be shaped by El Niño conditions. Global food and energy prices have also been volatile.

The governor also emphasised the need to manage liquidity in sync with the monetary policy stance. However, the announcement of open-market operations to manage liquidity when the operating target of the monetary policy — the weighted average call rate — is trending above the policy rate, surprised the market, and that pushed up the yields on benchmark 10-year government bonds by 12 basis points. Given the evolving liquidity conditions, Mr Das aptly noted that it was a turning pitch and the RBI would play its shots carefully. However, in terms of overall management of inflation, the pitch seems to have both turn and bounce. Along with the shift in drivers, inflation outcomes have regularly surprised on the upside. After witnessing a moderation in the first quarter this financial year, the inflation rate has again surged, largely because of food prices, to levels significantly above the upper end of the tolerance band. Notably, however, the MPC decided to retain its inflation projection for the financial year.