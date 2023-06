Best of BS Opinion: Transparent pricing, doubling down on sedition & more

In other views:

Here’s a conundrum: Indian motorists paid over Rs 100 a litre for diesel in June 2022 when international rates were at $170 a barrel, and continue paying the same now when global rates have halved. What explains this anomaly? The top edit examines the state-owned oil marketing companies' pricing mechanisms and what they mean for consumers and potential investors. Read it here

R Jagannathan points out that politicians are using taxpayer funds to get elected, making a low-tax regime difficult.

Harsh V Pant and Aditya Gowdara Shivamurthy says Nepalese Prime Minister Prachanda’s visit to India underscore their convergence.

second edit argues that the Law Commission’s recommendations on sedition contradict the spirit of democracy.

