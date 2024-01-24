Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Fiscal policy reset

Faster consolidation will require expenditure adjustments

Economic growth, GDP
Premium

Rajesh Kumar
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 10:16 PM IST
The upcoming interim Budget will be the last fiscal policy exercise of the second Narendra Modi government. It would also mark the end of what has perhaps been the most difficult five-year term for fiscal management in recent memory. Although government finances are still recovering from the shock induced by the Covid-19 pandemic, the policy establishment, particularly the Ministry of Finance led by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, must be commended for its adept handling of the situation. Managing government finances during the pandemic period was extremely difficult. There was no playbook available for reference. The experience of the global
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur worked to create a more inclusive society

Growing better crops

GST cess as an opportunity

Reframing the middle class

India's fight for food security at WTO

Topics : Fiscal Policy Reserve Bank of India BS Opinion GDP growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayWPL 2024 full scheduleBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesAir India penaltyNational Girl Child Day 2024UPPSC PCS Exam 2023 ResultBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon