Best of BS Opinion: Why simple poll narratives fail, solar tantrums, more

Electoral waves can be created by simple narratives. This has been the story of the last two general elections; dynamic reformer (2014) and defender of national security (2019). In 2024, the only simple narratives are centred on unemployment and economic distress, and the BJP isn’t in a good position to claim that it has the solutions since it’s been in power for ten years without being able to tackle these. But Devangshu Datta points out, India doesn’t lend itself easily to simple narratives due to being diverse, with wild disparities. That is why, he argues, India doesn’t need a strong centralised government working with simple narratives. It needs coalitions with representations from regional parties across states and regions to effectively handle the inherent disparities. Read it here
In other views:
QUOTE OF THE DAY“Doesn’t it look strange that the home minister is leaving his election campaign and coming for two days to a place where they are not contesting elections?”
National Conference chief Omar Abdullah