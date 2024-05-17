Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Rapid AI transition, measuring up to standard & more

Best of BS Opinion: Rapid AI transition, measuring up to standard & more

Regulatory
Kanika Datta
May 17 2024
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has been granted a three-year extension to comply with the mandatory 10 per cent public shareholding norm. Firms with a market capitalisation above Rs 1 trillion are expected to attain 25 per cent public shareholding in five years. In LIC’s case this deadline has already been extended to 10 years. Nor is it an outlier among public sector enterprises. More than 20 listed entities have government shareholding above 75 per cent; it is 90 per cent or more in 12 companies. Such exceptionalism for public sector enterprises sets a bad precedent not least because it dilutes the principles of disinvestment, the top edit argues. Read it here

 

In other views:  

K P Krishnan debates whether regulators levying fees for services rendered is valid or amounts to unjust enrichment. Read it here

Ajay Kumar outlines the lows and highs of India’s track record in the governance of technological standards. Read it here

The second edit says ChatGPT new version raises old questions. Read it here

 
QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“Together, we uphold the principles of justice and a democratic world order that reflects multipolar realities and is based on international law”
 
Vladimir Putin on Sino-Russian ties


BS Opinion

May 17 2024

