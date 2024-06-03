Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Building blocks, we missed Industrial Revolution & more

Industrial Revolution, India INC
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
The next Union government that will assume office later this month will find itself in an extremely comfortable position on the economic front: the economy is growing at a decent clip, fiscal consolidation is accelerating, inflation outcomes are improving, bank balance sheets are healthy and forex reserves comfortable. Much of the post-pandemic recovery has, however, been driven by government spending; and an improved fiscal deficit owes much to a bonanza from the Reserve Bank of India. To build on this, the next government would be well advised to accelerate the glide path to fiscal consolidation to make space for the private sector, which will be a driver of growth in the medium term. Policies to enhance global competitiveness and create jobs will be critical to take India to the next level of economic growth, the top edit says.  Read it here

In other views:  

Ajit Balakrishnan asks what it is in India’s political economy that stifles innovation. Read it here

Debashis Basu argues that “Viksit Bharat” entails wealth and prosperity trickling down to the common man. Read it here

The second edit explains why Mr Trump’s conviction will deepen US political friction. Read it here


QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘This is not an exit poll, it's a Modi media poll…. INDIA bloc will get 295 seats.
 
Rahul Gandhi
 

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

