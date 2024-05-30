Home / Opinion / Specials / Best of BS Opinion: Unlocking decadal growth, transparent financing & more

Best of BS Opinion: Unlocking decadal growth, transparent financing & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

economic growth
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Voting to elect the 18th Lok Sabha ends this week, and the results will be out on June 4, paving the way for the formation of the next Union government. Irrespective of the political shape and combination of the next government, it will need to quickly get down to business and address the policy and governance challenges. One such issue is related to political finance, notes our lead editorial. Read here

In other views

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Despite the economic success of the past few years, sustaining a 7 per cent-plus growth for 10 years would not be easy and will require multiple enablers, writes economist Saugata Bhattacharya. Read here

Rama Bijapurkar talks about how young India views jobs and work. Read here

 
Quote
 
“We expect sound economic fundamentals to underpin the growth momentum over the next two to three years.”
 
S&P Global Ratings

Also Read

Centre to launch 'decent' OTT platform: What's in store for viewers?

Best of BS Opinion: Tunnel vision, guaranteeing personal guarantees & more

Best of BS Opinion: Momentum continues, building the fighter fleet & more

Best of BS Opinion: Handle with care, Ethics off the pitch & more

Best of BS Opinion: Comfortably placed, the creator economy & more

Best of BS Opinion: FTA benefits elude India, improved prospects & more

Best of BS Opinion: Holy grail of blended commerce, A decade after & more

Best of BS Opinion: Electricity subsidies, impending changes and more

Best of BS Opinion: Maharashtra's crucial role, cinematic churn & more

Best of BS Opinion: Family and factory economics, Fiscal bonanza & more

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :BS OpinionBS SpecialCurated Content

First Published: May 30 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story