Best of BS Opinion: A Chinese invasion of the auto landscape & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST
The split in the Godrej family holdings that has just been announced — which is said to be an “ownership realignment” — seems to be a relatively low-impact and amicable manner of managing such issues. It seems that, by and large, the shareholders in the listed Godrej companies would avoid the wealth destruction that previous family disputes have caused, notes our lead editorial. Read here

The Indian automobile industry is poised for disruption with the large-scale entry of Chinese auto firms, especially in the electric mobility sector. These changes will affect the fortunes of existing automakers as well as jobs, writes Ajay Srivastava.  Read here

The IMF’s latest report warns of a looming debt crisis, prompting urgent calls for a global coordinated response, writes Amarendu Nandy. Read here

“GST collection crosses Rs 2 lakh crore benchmark, thanks to the strong momentum in the economy and efficient tax collection.”
 
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: May 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

